Mexico.- Starting a new business will always be a difficult task, but not impossible, which is why a digital commerce expert shared, through a video, a advice for everyone looking to market their business.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, many people lost their jobs, which is why many decided to start a new company. However, despite all the enthusiasm for success, there are a few things to keep in mind.

It was through the social network TikTok where the user (@allangerardomx) published a video in which he makes it clear to all netizens that they are thinking of starting a business or have only been doing it for a few days, something that may discourage them.

In this sense, the ecommerce expert advised all entrepreneurs to stop waiting for their closest relatives, friends and acquaintances to support them in their new business.

“It hurts to who it hurts. Stop waiting for the support of your closest circle“, emphasized the tiktoker.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce expert argued that, while family and friends are the least supportive of entrepreneurs, at the same time, they generally they are the ones who criticize him the most.

In the comment box, there were not a few Internet users who verified that what the tiktoker said is completely true, while commenting on situations that have happened or are currently happening that prove it.

Advice for entrepreneurs from Carlos Slim

Recently, the son of magnate Carlos Slim Helú, Carlos Slim Domitshared some tips on the YouTube channel of Arthur Ayub for all those people who are thinking of starting their own business in the future or in a short time.

Among the recommendations given by the counselor of many of the companies of the owner of Telmex, is to dedicate yourself to something that really passionate entrepreneurbecause this increases the possibility of not giving up despite the adversities that arise along the way.

Likewise, another advice from Slim for entrepreneurs is the think about customers and not only in the tastes and preferences of the entrepreneur. In this sense, he pointed out that the ideal is to find a midpoint between the two.