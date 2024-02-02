Putin: it’s painful to talk about the consequences of the withdrawal of the Russian Armed Forces from Kharkov

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the “Everything for Victory!” forum spoke about the events that took place in the Kharkov region after the withdrawal of the Russian Armed Forces (AF). According to the Russian leader, it pains him to talk about what happened at that time.

When our units withdrew from the Kharkov region, we know what was going on there, what these scum were doing. Only neo-Nazis can do this. That's what it's all about, that's who we're dealing with Vladimir Putin President of Russia

According to the politician, the overwhelming majority of Russian residents are determined to help the population of Donbass, not wanting to “throw people under the wheels of neo-Nazis.”

Putin spoke about the difficult situation at one of the Northern Military District sections

The Russian leader said that in one of the areas of the special military operation (SVO), a difficult situation had arisen related to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Just this morning I spoke with the General Staff: in one of the areas, of course, the complexity of the situation is connected precisely with unmanned aerial vehicles Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin noted that he draws a conclusion about the importance of unmanned vehicles from daily contacts with military personnel who are on the front line.

According to the politician, given the behavior of Ukraine, Russia should cover its borders, as well as civilian facilities and infrastructure.

The Russian leader added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are striking civilians in order to provoke Russia into mirror actions.

There are several goals: to divert the attention of their own population and sponsors from the failures of the so-called counteroffensive, to show that they can do something Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin revealed the basis for the success of Russian fighters in the Northern Military District

The head of Russia called the support of citizens the basis of the army’s success in the special operation zone. He said that the soldiers at the front feel this support. According to the politician, this gives them the strength to carry out complex and dangerous tasks. He also spoke about the work of the volunteer movement.

People of different ages, not only schoolchildren, elderly people, everyone in one way or another takes part in this huge joint work. This is probably 90 percent of the entire population of the country Vladimir Putin President of Russia

According to Putin, Russia, if it refused to protect its people, would turn into a decrepit, useless country. The politician believes that with such a development of events, everyone would “pat Russia on the head patronizingly and give rotten potatoes in the form of humanitarian aid,” while thinking about what and how to “chop off” from it.