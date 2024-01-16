Lello Acampora was delivering pizzas as usual, he crossed the tracks at the level crossing, but did not see the train

Lello Acampora he lost his life at the age of 50, hit by a Circumvesuviana train while he was crossing the tracks on his scooter. It happened between the provinces of Naples and Salerno. A tragedy that shocked everyone who knew him.

His name was Raffaele, but everyone called him Lello. In order to take care of his family, he worked as a rider. He was a loving husband and wonderful dad, married for over 30 years and with two daughters just starting their journey. The first has already graduated, the second is still studying. And today they can't believe they can no longer hug their dad. Just one of his two daughters published one heartbreaking post on social media to say goodbye one last time:

I still don't believe it, I was hoping so much that this horrible news had been a mistake, a mistake. It can't be true, it's not true that you no longer exist, it's not true that you're no longer here with us, it's not true that you won't be here anymore, it's not true that you won't be here on the day of my graduation, it's not true that you won't be at my wedding, it's not true that you won't know my children and that they won't know you..! It shouldn't have happened… you were working like every day, continuously and you still had a lot of strength to carry on, but it didn't take much to make you lose this strength. I didn't want this to happen, especially now that I'm far away and about to return home to our family, I haven't seen you for a week and I'm sick. It hurts that I couldn't see you anymore and go home without you. I hope that one day we will meet again and be able to hug you like I never have before! I love you dad.

The disappearance of Lello Acampora

Friday evening, Lello Acampora was delivering pizzas as usual, he was riding his scooter. He has crossed the tracks of the level crossing in via Bernardetti, in the municipality of Scafati, but did not notice thearrival of the train.

The convoy overwhelmed him, leaving him no escape. What happened now seeks clarity. According to the public transport company Eav, the optical and acoustic signaling were functioning regularly.

The First Citizen intervened after the dramatic news, ensuring that the responsibilities of the Eav will be assessed. The company had already agreed on the works for those level crossings in October unattended and dangerousthen not respecting the planned interventions: