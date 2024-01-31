A heartbreaking loss for the well-known model Gisele Bündchen: the sweet mother passed away at the age of 75 after a difficult battle

Serious mourning for the model Gisele Bundchen, mother Vania Nonnenmacher lost her battle with cancer. She died last Sunday at the age of 75.

Credit: Gisele Bündchen – Instagram

Known as the former Victoria's Secret Angel, Gisele Bündchen wanted to personally break the news to her many fans, through a heartbreaking post published on social networks.

Her mother herself had given her the opportunity to embark on a beautiful and satisfying career when she was only 14 years old. She always had it supported and helped, thanks to her he was able to find the courage to face every new challenge. With her he rejoiced in his victories and reassured her in her sad moments. And today there is a void in her heart that can never be filled. The words of the famous model on Instagram:

Credit: Gisele Bündchen – Instagram

My beloved mother. It hurts me to know that I won't be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always watch over us. You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am so grateful to have been your daughter and to have learned from you. Thank you for being the best example of love, strength, compassion, courage and grace. I will always cherish the beautiful memories we shared and live by the values ​​you taught me. You will live forever through the many lives you have touched. Thank you for giving me five best friends for life. Your love will always guide us. I will see you in my dreams. I love you ❤️

The top model accompanied her touching words with a series of images portraying her with her mother, Nei most important moments of his life. Numerous people arrived immediately to accompany the post comments of condolence and support shared by his fans.

Credit: Gisele Bündchen – Instagram

Gisele Bündchen's success came thanks to her mother, who at just 14 years old convinced her to participate in the debutante ball. She was then noticed at the end of the course by an officer, while she was in a McDonald's. This invited her to participate in the Elite Model Look and after that competition, she became a famous model.