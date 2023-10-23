What will happen? Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza They are in the eye of the storm: a video was recently leaked in which the singer is unfaithful to his wife and mother of his two youngest children. Let us remember that Pantoja has been discovered being disloyal to Loaiza on two occasions. After Kimberly provided her defense, Juan did the same through his official Instagram account. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Juan de Dios Pantoja say about infidelity to Kimberly Loaiza?

After the clip Juan went viral on all social networks, the artist decided to use his Instagram profile to write a brief statement. In this, he pointed out that, despite uploading photographs to his account, he is not oblivious to the situation. He also assured that the new crisis with his wife causes him pain and that he regrets his actions.

“Of course it hurts me and I feel sorry. Just because I upload photos doesn’t mean I don’t care, it’s just that if I focus only on the controversy I’m going to sink into depression. “I have to move forward and do things better.”Pantoja said. In this way, she confirmed that she was disloyal to Loayza.

The interpreter of 'Como tú' did not comment on the matter again. Photo: Instagram/Juan de Dios Pantoja

What did Kimberly Loaiza say about her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja?

Unlike John, Kimberly He used his official Twitter account to confess to his followers that he feels sad about the situation he is going through. In this regard, he indicated that Juan “threw away everything they had built” and, therefore, he will take a break from the networks.

“I also wish this was a joke or marketing for a song, but unfortunately he threw everything we built in the trash. I’m going to stay away from social media for a bit, I don’t feel very well, but I know I’ll be better. Do not worry. I hope you understand me, I love you”wrote.