Mexico.- Much has been said about the separation of Christian Nodal and BelindaVarious rumors point from financial issues that did not come to fruition, to the interpreter’s reunion with his ex-partner. However, these versions have not been clarified by the singers.

Facing the controversy that caused this love break, Belinda has reappeared on social networks to speak for the first time on the subject. In this space, the interpreter of “Light without gravity” expressed her feelings and affirmed that, if she “hurt” her, her separation with Christian Nodal.

“Belifans, I want to thank all the love and unconditional support that you have always shown me. These days have been difficult. You know more than anyone that I am an introverted person and it is because I always try to take care of my heart, but it inevitably hurts a lot.” , Belinda wrote on all her social networks.

In this sense, Belinda asked her fans that everything that is desired for a person will be done with “love and respect for others.” She added that she begins a new stage in her life by concentrating on being well both professionally and spiritually.

Belinda talks about her separation with Nodal

Although the 32-year-old singer did not give details about the reason for her separation from the singer from Caborca, Sonora, Christian Nodal, she did dedicate a sentence to what she experienced in this relationship.

“I close this cycle learning that “the day a woman cannot love with her weakness but with her strength, not escape from herself but find, not humiliate herself but affirm herself, that day love will be for her, as for man, source of life.” – Simone deBeauvoir” Belinda added in her post.