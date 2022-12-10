The Brazilian President Jair Bolsonarobroke the silence this Friday after about 40 days and said that “it hurts in the soul”, after the electoral defeat against the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



“I have been silent for practically 40 days. It hurts, it hurts in the soul. I have always been a happy person among you, even risking my life among the people,” said the far-right president when speaking to supporters in front of the Alvorada palace.

“Some talk about my silence. A few weeks ago, if I went out and said ‘good morning,’ everything would be misrepresented, distorted,” Bolsonaro justified.

The president has remained silent and with almost no public agenda after Lula won the ballot on October 30, by a small margin, 50.9 percent to 49.1 percent.

Since then, he participated in his first official event on November 26 at a military academy.

After the defeat, thousands of supporters blocked roads and demonstrated in front of military barracks calling for an intervention by the armed forces to prevent the inauguration of the leftist leader on January 1.

Bolsonaro considered this Friday that “the Armed Forces are essential in any country in the world (…) they are the last obstacle to socialism.”

The president affirmed that “the people are the ones who decide destiny.”

Jair Bolsonaro in the second presidential round.

“The one who decides my future, where I am going, is you. The one who decides where the Armed Forces are going is you,” he added, stressing that “we are living in a crucial moment, a crossroads.”

Meanwhile, as the transition progresses, the elected president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, revealed this Friday the main names of his future government, including the former mayor of Sao Paulo Fernando Haddad for the Treasury, seen with reluctance by many in the market.

“(I chose) comrade Fernando Haddad as finance minister,” Lula said during a press conference in Brasilia, in which he also announced the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, head of the Casa Civil (head of cabinet) and the former Minister Mauro Vieira in Foreign Relations.

Lula affirmed that he is still defining the total number of ministries and that new appointments will take place starting next week. Among the most awaited positions will be that of the Minister of the Environment, to whom Lula promised to provide resources to combat deforestation and preserve the Amazon.

Lula has already begun to form his government team.

The future president promised to form a government with greater diversity, “that has the face of Brazilian society.” “There will come a time when you will see more women here than men and the participation of many Afro-descendant colleagues,” he said this Friday after naming five men.

Lula da Silva will assume power on January 1 for the third time, after having ruled Brazil between 2003 and 2010.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from agencies

