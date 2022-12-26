Mexico.- Kate del Castillo and Yolanda Andrade were the protagonists of one of the strongest friendships in the show, along with other well-known celebrities who made up the club of ‘The Lizards‘, but after a time they distanced themselves.

The two actresses have stated that they are no longer friends, but recently, the interpreter of ‘Queen of the South’ was asked if there is possibility of reconciliation with the famous television host.

“I don’t have to excuse or forgive anyone, not in the slightest,” Kate determined, in addition to ensuring that without any problem she could meet up with any of her old friends, “happily, with all of them.”

It must be remembered that the group of ‘The Lizards’ was composed by Kate del Castillo, Yolanda Andrade, Montserrat Oliver, Roxana Castellanos and Fabiola Campomanesone of the most famous clubs in the entertainment world.

However, after the scandal involving the daughter of the first actor, Eric del Castillo with Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman In 2015, the members of the group began to drift apart.

“I also put myself in his place, and perhaps they thought that I had something to do with laundering money or receiving money from this person. But they know me well enough, from day to day, they can say that she is crazy, whatever you want, but doubt that I am capable of doing something like that. That’s what hurt me,” explained the 50-year-old celebrity.

It should be noted that two years agoTheresa Mendoza‘ She presumed that she had a reunion with most of her friends, which hinted that they were all already reconciled 5 years after the controversy that affected Kate.

However, the only one who did not attend the meeting was Yolanda Andrade, who in several interviews clarified that his friendship with Kate del Castillo had come to an end.

The details about the breakup of the friendship between the artists are not known for sure, but what is true is that in 2018 Andrade revealed that she was very disappointed in Kate, because she was not in a difficult moment in her life. .

“It affected me publicly. I considered her a friend, but at least I’m not going to be at the airport waiting for her. It’s not about asking for or apologizing,” Yolanda Andrade confessed four years ago.