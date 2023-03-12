Mexico.- After Galilee Montijo announced his Separation from Fernando Reina Iglesias last Friday through a communication in networks social, various entertainment figures expressed their opinion regarding the news.

The pretty host of Televisa’s morning show, ‘Today‘, caused a furor among her followers due to the shocking news, since the relationship she had with her husband was one of the most stable.

That is why the most famous graphologist in Mexico, mary fer ryeHe decided analyze the divorce of the communicator and the politician, where the expert revealed that the pain her partner feels is genuine.

The body language expert shared the analysis she did about Galilea Montijo while revealing in the most recent broadcast of ‘Hoy’ her divorce with the former deputywhere through a video he detailed everything that the presenter of the show expressed through his body language.

The video was shared through the platform TikTokand Centeno explained that Galilea was facing a moment full of pain, he also spoke about the modification of the driver when they mention Fernando Reina.

“When he says that it was a very painful process, he nods with his head and quickly says that it hurt, it hurt a lot,” explained MaryFer and later added: “We see a Galilea Montijo showing that human side and we see how she nods with the head, he scratches his head because it is not an indifferent subject, it is a subject that has been well thought out”.

But that’s not all, but the expert spread through her social networks that Galilea Montijo feels a great love for Fernando, for this reason she recounted the gestures that the actress also makes when she talks about him.

“Galilea Montijo does not hesitate to say how much she loves Fernando Reina and when she says ‘a great friend’ her face lights up, she really feels affection and admiration, we must take into account that she says that it was something absolutely civilized”.