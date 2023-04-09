













It hasn’t even been a week and Super Mario Bros. The movie breaks box office records | EarthGamer

According to a new report, this film from Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures will gross $195 million in five days from its debut.

This figure includes $137 million from its opening weekend that includes Friday and would reach a good record.

If the animated film by Mario and company reaches $137 million, it will exceed what was achieved in the same period by Finding Dory, which in 2016 managed to raise $135.1 million; I would only be behind the incredibles 2.

We recommend: Super Marios Bros. The Movie: There will be a sequel and the post-credit scene proves it.

These markings are in relation to animated films. What this film has already achieved is to have the best start for an adaptation from the world of video games. It’s still the best start to an Illumination production.

Fountain: Universal Pictures.

To the aforementioned is that Super Mario Bros. The Movieso far in 2023, has been the most successful.

According to estimates, the plumber’s film would have the best five opening days in the history of the United States.

In that sense, it would only be surpassed by the first film of transformers. According to Deadline, the Mario movie brought in $62.5 million outside of the United States in just two days, which is very appreciable.

According to the calculations when Sunday April 9 ends Super Mario Bros. The Movie It should already surpass $300 million at the worldwide box office.

But it remains to be seen whether it can match or surpass the highest-grossing movie based on video games.

According to the Box Office Mojo site, which keeps a record of this information, the one with this record is pokemon detective pikachuwhich was close to $450 million dollars.

Fountain: Universal Pictures.

Where nothing is going well for Super Mario Bros. The Movie It is with specialized criticism. On the Rotten Tomatoes site, which all it does is collect reviews and average, it has 56%.

That’s taking into account 199 reviews. But the public gives its approval with 96% with more than five thousand certified reviews. In this case, ‘word of mouth’ advertising seems to be influencing these results.

With details from thr. In addition to Super Mario Bros. The Movie We have more movie information at EarthGamer.