Mexico.- The parliamentary group of Morena will propose an Open Parliament to analyze the electoral reform initiative sent by President AMLO to the Chamber of Deputies on April 28, 2022.

This was announced by the coordinator of the deputies of Morena, Ignatius Mier, who announced that he will present before the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) the request that the electoral reform be debated by various sectors.

Ignacio Mier said that the Open Parliament aims to guarantee the right of society to be informed.

Once this happens, he added, each legislator will have to take responsibility for their vote for electoral reform.

“It has to be facing the people. We are going to have a broad debate, as we did with the electrical reform, and that everyone assumes the responsibility of voting for him once Mexican society is aware of it,” she said.

The brunette assured that today democracy is very expensive and the overrepresentation of political parties forces a review of their financing and the number of members of collegiate bodies.

He insisted that it is necessary to review the electoral arbitrator and, specifically, the procedure by which its members are elected.

Mier assured that his bench will make a comprehensive review of the presidential initiative and that as coordinator of the majority faction he will carry out extensive negotiation work, since, like the electric one, it is a constitutional reform.