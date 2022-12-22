Who walks like the British actor John Cleese in the famous Monty Python sketch Ministry of Silly Walks expends two and a half times as much energy as someone who normally walks. Moving like a fool is therefore an excellent form of exercise, write American researchers in the Christmas issue of the prestigious British Medical Journal . As the silly walk had been widely embraced in the 1970s, we would be a lot healthier now, they argue.

The researchers equipped six women and seven men with sensors to measure, among other things, their oxygen consumption, had them run a course of 30 meters three times and filmed it. The first time they had to walk as they normally do, the second time as John Cleese as the head of the ministry and the third time as his colleague Michael Palin, who still needs to be trained. Palin’s beginner’s run takes longer, but does not require much more energy. However, Cleese’s “inefficient gait,” as the researchers scientifically call it, is considerably more strenuous. See also Zhengzhou, China, adopts new restrictions against covid

Cleese moves alternately erect and rigid like a heron, then hops a few steps, swings one leg straight up like a marching soldier or twists it at an impossible angle, does a pirouette and walks a bit with his knees turned inward. All in all, this way of walking is so inefficient that doing this for 11 minutes a day is, according to the researchers, as strenuous as 75 minutes of vigorous exercise. Both men and women benefit from it.

It British Medical Journal publishes a number of remarkable studies that are scientifically substantiated in its Christmas issue every year.

