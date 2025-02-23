02/23/2025



Netflix It has established itself as one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world, offering An extensive catalog of films, series and documentaries For all tastes. And it offers productions ranging from exciting thrillers and moving dramas to light and entertaining reality shows.

Throughout the month of February, Netflix has incorporated Series into its catalog as ‘Cell 211’, ‘Envidiosa’ or the last season of ‘Valeria’, While he has also released films such as ‘La Dolce Casa’, ‘Something pregnant’ and ‘Honeymoon with mom’.

This Thursday, February 20, the streaming platform premiered one of the most anticipated productions of the year. It is, nothing more and nothing less, than ‘Zero’ day, a 6 episodes miniseries Directed by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Michael Schmidt and Lesli Linka Glatter starring the acclaimed actor Robert de Niro.

‘Zero Day’ arrived just two days ago to Netflix and is already sweeping. And is that the miniseries occupies The first position of the most viewed series ranking of the platform, ahead of other fictions such as ‘The Gabby Petito’ case or the last season of ‘Valeria’.









Robert De Niro plays the former president of the United States George Mullenwho must lead a committee to try to discover the authors of a devastating cyber that has sown chaos and has charged thousands of lives in the country. The ex -president must bring the truth to light and discover if the threat comes from a foreign power or an internal enemy.

In addition to Robert De Niro, they are part of the cast of ‘Zero’ Day Jesse Plemons -Noamed the Oscars for ‘The Power of the Dog’-, Lizzy Caplan, Joan Allen, Connie BrittonBill Camp, Dan Stevens, Angela Bassett, Matthew Modine and McKinley Belcher III, among others.

Robert De Niro’s first series

‘Zero’ is The first series in which Robert De Niro participates. The American actor, winner of Dos Oscar for ‘The godfather II’ and ‘Toro wild’, goes out of cinematographic productions after six decades of race on the big screen.

However, the American actor is not convinced if he will repeat in a television series. “Don’t know. It is a lot of work. It’s like doing three feature films often, ”he said, in statements that Reuters collects.

The preparation for the role of former US president was intense, said De Niro. “It was a lot of work to learn all that and much was exhibition, especially in certain parts,” he said. «There was not much space to paraphrase and things like that, or for improvise… But it was worth it, ”said the actor.

The filming of ‘Zero Day’ occurred during the last campaign of the presidential elections of the United States and two of its creators, Noah Oppenheim and Eric Newman, said they were surprised how much art seemed to imitate real life.

«Every day we were on the set and, whether it was news related to the elections and any other event in the world, we saw that things happened that, when we had written them in the series, we thought they were fictitious, you know, you already know, Fantasies and speculation piecesand then we saw how these things were developed in the real world, ”said Oppenheim.