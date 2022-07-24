On several highways in the Primorsky Territory, there is still no passage after the collapse of the elements. Restoration work is carried out by Primavtodor JSC. 64 units of equipment are used.

In the press service of the company IA PrimaMedia they said that at the moment there was no passage on the section of the road Margaritovo – Moryak – Rybolov, the bridge was destroyed on the section of the road 300 km – Furmanovo. It is difficult for passenger cars to travel along the road Mikhailovka – Turiy Rog – Melgunovka, Barabash – Primorsky – Perevoznaya – Bezverkhovo, Razdolnoye – Khasan – Gvozdevo.

It was possible to restore two detours, approaches to 15 bridge structures, to remove the consequences of soil descents on the Nakhodka-Lazo-Olga-Kavalerovo highway. The road is expected to open to cars soon.

On the Olga-Timofeevka-Vesely Yar highway, road workers dumped more than 6 thousand cubic meters. m of soil. Here the movement is completely open.

The authorities of the Olginsky district said that there are products in rural stores, people are provided with everything necessary, writes Vostokmedia.

Earlier, the state of emergency in connection with the flood was announced in nine districts of Primorye.