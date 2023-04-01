Two experts on Asian affairs for “Sky News Arabia” are monitoring indicators of upcoming cooperation between the two countries in light of these developments, and Washington’s possible position on them.

“money together”

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Defense, Tan Kefe, said:

“The Chinese army is ready to work with the Russian army to strengthen strategic communication and coordination.”

“The two countries will cooperate in implementing global security initiatives, enhancing military confidence and protecting international fairness and justice, in addition to organizing sea and air patrols and joint exercises.”

Russian media published a brief dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, when the latter visited Moscow earlier this month, in which Xi said: “Now there are changes that we have not seen in 100 years. When we are together, we lead these changes.” .

future indicators

In his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the director of the Russian Cultural Center, based in St. Petersburg, Russia, Musallam Shaito, considers that what was stated by the Chinese Ministry of Defense is among the “changes that have not occurred in 100 years.”

Shaito lists the indicators of the future that he sees in the statements of the Chinese Ministry of Defense:

The end of the unipolar world, the emergence of a new multipolar world.

The new world is characterized by joint defense between the Russian and Chinese armies.

Talk about the two countries’ cooperation to “enhance international peace and security” bears a reference to “direct support” from Beijing to Moscow.

There will be cooperation between the Russian and Chinese armies to stop the US provocations in the South China Sea.

conglomerate coming

Diaa Helmy, an expert on Asian affairs, agrees with the previous argument, who in turn adds to Sky News Arabia, other indications:

Military cooperation between the Chinese and Russian armies will increase.

Sino-Russian relations will grow stronger on the political, economic and military track, in the form of a bloc based on the strategic partnership agreement between the two countries in the face of the West camp.

Strengthening peace and security

Shaito expects that Russia and China will “make efforts to establish security, peace and stability in the world,” and cites what distinguishes Beijing’s policy at the present time:

Beijing will seek to remove the United States from hegemony in the South China Sea, and is preparing to return Taiwan to its rule, but not in the military way Washington would like.

It is noteworthy that China considers the island of Taiwan, which is administered by the self-rule system, an integral part of its territory, and is determined to regain it, by force if necessary, and accuses Washington of encouraging separatist endeavors among some Taiwanese political forces.

‘Disruption’ efforts