The Chinese Government responded this Tuesday, March 19, to the United States that it “has no right” to get involved in “maritime issues between China and the Philippines.” The response from the Asian giant's Foreign Ministry came hours after, during its visit to In the Philippine capital, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed that his country will defend Manila, even alluding to the 1951 mutual defense treaty. The statements come at moments of high tension after boat collisions. between the two Asian countries that dispute territories in the South China Sea.

Maritime disputes between Beijing and Manila are exclusive to the two sides. This was highlighted this Tuesday, March 19, by the Chinese Government, which He asked the United States to stay out of territorial tensions between the two Asian nations.

“The United States is not a party to the South China Sea issue and has no right to interfere in maritime issues between China and the Philippines.“stressed the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, at a press conference.

US-Philippine military cooperation must not harm China's sovereignty and maritime rights and interests

The representative of Xi Jinping's Government stressed that his country “will continue to take the necessary measures to firmly defend its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights“.

Furthermore, the Chinese spokesperson stressed that the defense treaty between Washington and Beijing should not imply the support of “illegal claims.”

“Military cooperation between the United States and the Philippines should not harm China's sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, let alone be used to provide a platform for the Philippines' illegal claims. China will continue to take necessary measures to resolutely defend its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and defend peace and stability in the South China Sea,” Lin Jian said.

“We maintain our strong defense commitments, including the mutual defense treaty”

Beijing's warnings come a few hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken – during his visit to Manila – highlighted Washington's “iron commitment” to defending the country that covers more than 7,000 islands.

All in moments when Clashes between Chinese and Philippine military forces in the disputed South China Sea become more hostile.

Under the 1951 mutual defense treaty, the Philippines and the United States are obligated to mutual defense in the event of an attack. However, so far Washington has avoided specifying in the event of what type of aggression it would intervene.

In recent months, ships from China and the Philippines have been involved in different collisions that have not activated that defense agreement, which is why the current Philippine president is pressing to know what the “trigger points” are for the United States to invoke that defense agreement. , highlighted University of the Philippines political science professor Herman Kraft.

This Tuesday, Blinken seemed to underline a stronger commitment to the alliance with the Philippines.

“These waterways are fundamental for the Philippines, for its security and its economy, but they are also fundamental for the interests of the region, the United States and the world (…) We maintain our strong defense commitments, including Article IV of the mutual defense treaty (which) extends to armed attacks against Philippine armed forces, public ships and aircraft, including those of its coast guard, anywhere in the South China Sea”, highlighted the highest representative of American diplomacy.

The dispute between Manila and Beijing coincides with a key upgrade of military ties between the Philippines and the United States in 2023. Manila doubled the number of its bases to which US forces have access. Among them, three new sites facing Taiwan.

In addition, joint military exercises have been expanded to include air and sea patrols over the South China Sea and near Taiwan, raising the ire of the Chinese government, which sees them as provocations.

“The very visibility of those (Chinese) actions I believe has provoked, from several other countries, clear statements in support of the Philippines and against these provocative actions that are a threat to peace, security, freedom of navigation and basic rights under the international framework. So, in and of themselves, I think the actions that China has taken have produced a reaction not only from the Philippines, but from several other countries,” Blinken added.

Where are the tensions between China and the Philippines heading?

Ties between the Philippines and China have deteriorated amid repeated clashes over disputed areas in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, as Manila accuses the Chinese coast guard of a policy of aggression.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, a crucial route for global trade, ignoring claims from several Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines, and an international ruling that has declared its position unfounded.

However, China maintains that these are areas that belong to it and that Philippine ships are invading its territory.

Although they are long-standing disputes, concerns are growing due to China's increasingly aggressive actions in the area and North Korea's nuclear program.

The Chinese coast guard blocked and used water cannon against Philippine vessels in a clash on March 5 that slightly injured a Filipino admiral and four of his sailors near the disputed Second Thomas Shoal.

The clash two weeks ago on the high seas also caused two minor collisions between Chinese and Philippine vessels and led the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila to summon China's deputy ambassador to protest against the actions of the Chinese coast guard, which the Philippines classified as “unacceptable”.

Philippine officials say that crash was particularly serious because of the injuries suffered by the Navy personnel and the damage to their vessel.

Conflicts grow and ties deteriorate. Since he took office in mid-2022, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos has worked to move away from the pro-China, anti-American approach of his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

As Marcos seeks to deepen ties with Washington – his former defense ally – relations with neighboring China are increasingly deteriorating, as evidenced by a series of maritime confrontations.

However, the two sides have reiterated their commitment to dialogue. For now, the war of words and disputes on the high seas have not had a far-reaching impact on trade.

China emerged in 2022 as the Philippines' third-largest export market, worth $10.97 billion or 13% of its shipments, behind only the United States and Japan.

China is also its largest source of imports, mainly electronic products and machinery.

Even so, security risks and mistrust are latent. The guidelines issued by the Pentagon now specifically mention that mutual defense commitments would be invoked if there was an armed attack against either country “in any part of the South China Sea.”



It also mentions the need to work together considering “asymmetric, hybrid and irregular warfare and gray zone tactics,” which refers to Beijing's use of its coast guard and fleet of fishing vessels to assert its vast claims. territorial control in the South China Sea through non-military means. Among them, blockades and intimidation and measures to disrupt fishing and energy exploration.

Knowing the circumstances in which the United States is obliged to intervene by treaty could be a deterrent for Beijing to reconsider part of its strategy in the South China Sea and avoid confrontation with US forces, including the conduct of its guard. coastal.

But China could also use its ships to test the limits of the United States' defense commitment and try to undermine the alliance, putting Washington in a difficult position in which it could be reluctant to intervene for fear of escalation or a calculation error.

With Reuters, AP, AFP and EFE