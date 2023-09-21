With the unveiling of the A17 Pro chip, Apple did not hesitate to express the extent of the progress it has achieved in this field. The iPhone maker, which usually avoids using expressions for which it could be held accountable later, clearly indicated this time that its new chip has decided the game in the world of smart phones.

Apple confirmed that there is no competitor to the A17 Pro chip in any smartphone, and that its chip comes with tremendous performance, which will change the rules of the game and take its smartphones to a whole new level.

The result of tripartite cooperation

Although Apple is not a company specialized in manufacturing processor chips, its partnership with ARM and the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) helped it appear superior in this field. The A17 Pro chip, which Apple says is the new generation of Apple Silicon chips, is in fact the product of… Cooperation between the iPhone maker, ARM, and TSMC. Apple has a license that allows it to use ARM designs for phone processors, with the ability to modify these designs, while TSMC, which has superior technologies, manufactures and produces Apple chips, as the Taiwanese company will give priority to the iPhone maker, so that its phones The only one to use a 3-nm chip this year, under a deal that brings together both parties and stipulates that TSMC should give priority to Apple.

A new name that indicates superiority

The new Apple chip excels in many technical aspects, and this is what made the iPhone maker so confident in its performance, and prompted it to abandon the term Bionic, which it usually used, in naming its chips, replacing it with the word Pro, while it was expected that the new generation of Apple chips would carry The name A17 Bionic, Apple chose the name A17 Pro, so that the word “Pro” indicates how superior the chip’s structure is compared to its predecessors.

The A17 Pro chip, which is the first in the world of phones, which is based on 3nm technology, contains:

8GB RAM.

Six-core CPU, up to 10 percent faster, compared to the CPU found in the A16 Bionic chip launched last year, found in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

The six-core GPU graphics processing unit is completely new in terms of design, and it can provide fantastic graphics performance, and this will be reflected in the performance of games on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, whose details will become closer to reality. Apple has pointed out that the GPU unit in the A17 Pro is up to 70 percent faster than the GPU unit in the iPhone 12 Pro.

A Neural Engine with 16 cores and enormous capabilities, and twice as fast as the previous generation. Through the virtual neural networks that it owns, which are similar in their way of working to the complex nervous system of humans, it can implement and process about 35 trillion operations per second, and this will be reflected in A significant improvement in the capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

19 billion transistors. The 3-nm technology allowed Apple to increase the number of transistors on the A17 Pro to 19 billion transistors, compared to 16 billion transistors in the A16 Bionic chip, which was manufactured according to 4-nm technology. Reducing the size of the nanometer reflects an advance in capacity. To reduce the size of each transistor, the smaller the size of the transistor, the more of it can be packed into the chip, and this leads to the production of ultra-powerful chips such as those produced by Apple.

A phone that works in perfect harmony

Computer engineer Muhammad Al-Numan says, in an interview with “Iqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that Apple has once again proven its extraordinary skills in the field of mobile device processors, by moving to 3-nm manufacturing technology for the A17 Pro chip, which is one of its most prominent exciting surprises. , in the world of smart phones this year, indicating that the chip will contribute to improving the performance of the iPhone, which will be able to work efficiently and in complete harmony, without any error at various levels, and without its performance being affected by any difficulties it may face.

According to Al-Numan, the manufacturing precision of 3 nm technology will provide a very big leap in the efficiency and performance of iPhone phones, compared to other phones. The number of transistors on the A17 Pro chip ensures that many tasks are processed at the same time, with a noticeable reduction in power consumption, compared to previous generations. Previously, whether the phone holder is running large applications, or games with high-quality graphics, the chip will be ready to provide unparalleled performance in the world of phones to date.

Smarter and smoother

Al-Numan believes that in addition to its wonderful performance, the A17 Pro is distinguished by its ability to consume less power, which will enhance the phone’s battery life, and allow the user to stay away from the charger for a longer period, pointing out that the artificial intelligence technologies, integrated in the new chip, will make the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max is smarter and smoother. With its intelligence capabilities, it will help improve the performance of applications and services, such as Siri, and will improve the performance of face recognition and smart photography.

Al-Numan points out that the new Apple chip is characterized by advanced protection technologies, which will make it very difficult to hack the phone, or access the personal information of its holder, stressing that the technical world, after the unveiling of the A17 Pro, is now facing a chip that represents a tremendous progress in the world of technology, and combines High performance, energy efficiency, safety and advanced artificial intelligence, respecting strict environmental standards, as it was designed to consume the least amount of natural resources.

A “brilliant chip” in the world of phones

For his part, the head of the “Technology” company, Mazen Al-Dakash, said in an interview with the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that the A17 Pro chip was the real star of the iPhone 15 series launch show, given the paramount importance that this chip plays in operating the phone, so nothing It can happen on a smartphone, without the presence of the chip, from the camera to the screen to running applications and transferring data, and even the battery.

According to Al-Dakkash, the A17 Pro chip is the main brain of the phone, and when the features it is equipped with are combined, we are faced with a “brilliant chip” in the world of phones. The 3-nm technology means that the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max now have… Currently, without the slightest doubt, the mobile phone chip is the strongest and most efficient in the world, and this matter, as Apple stated, is “decided” and indisputable, indicating that this conclusion was supported by the results of tests, carried out by neutral parties that obtained the phone from Apple, with the aim of testing it to find out. The A17 Pro processor is more powerful than what Apple announced.

A chip that crushes all forms of competition

Al-Dakkash revealed that the A17 Pro chip comes with “accelerated ray tracing” technology, which is 4 times faster than that in the A16 Bionic chip, and this is what will help the phones to generate very realistic images, as this technology can produce images that are very similar to what can be achieved. Seeing it in the real world, it is expected that the A17 Pro will be able to crush all forms of competition in the phone processor market during the next 6 months, due to its tremendous ability to positively influence the work of all the technical features and tools present in the phone, which is bad news for Apple’s competitors. .