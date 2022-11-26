Governador do Espírito Santo participated in the Esfera Brasil panel alongside Helder Barbalho (PA) and Tarcísio de Freitas (SP)

The Governor of the Holy Spirit, Renato Casagrande (PSB), supported the holding of the 2025 COP in the State of Pará. The possibility of the UN climate conference (United Nations) being held in an Amazonian state was raised by the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), during COP27, in Egypt.

“It has my vote to be there in Pará. I’m already signing up here. I had the opportunity to participate last year in Glasgow and this year in Egypt. The debate is important. Helder does a good job in the Amazon consortium and we are organizing the consortium of governors for the climate. It is an environmental issue, but also an economic one, for the survival of the planet”said Casagrande.

The speech was made during the 1st day of the think tank Sphere Brazil on Friday (25.Nov.2022). The debate is about future challenges and solutions for Brazil 2023-2026.

The event is held at a hotel on the coast of São Paulo. The idea is to debate the next 4 years, starting with the elected government. For this, politicians who participate in the transitional government and 4 governors are heard. There is also the participation of presidents of at least 3 political parties.

Casagrande’s participation was made by videoconference. The governor returned to his state after the invasion and attack against two schools that left 3 dead.

Helder Barbalho (MDB-PA), governor of Pará, was also present at the event. He defended the broadening of the debate on the environment, especially on climate change.

“This cannot be discussed only there in my Belém, in my Amazon. This goes through a national discussion. If Brazil wants to be respected at the global level, it needs to respect the Amazon”said Barbalho.

BRAZIL SPHERE EVENT

On this Friday (Nov. 25), participants were: Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), governor-elect of São Paulo; Helder Barbalho (MDB), re-elected governor of Pará; Gilberto Kassab, president of the PSD; Bruno Araújo, president of the PSDB; Renata Abreu, president of Podemos; Marcio Macêdo (PT-SE), deputy; Paulo Câmara (PSB), governor of Pernambuco; between others.

Read about how Day 1 went:

Here is Saturday’s schedule:

