The South American nation announced that it is withdrawing from the conglomerate of countries created to mediate the socio-political crisis in Venezuela. According to a statement from the Argentine Foreign Ministry, the actions that the Lima Group has been promoting at the international level have not been of much use and instead the “sanctions and blockades” have “aggravated the situation” in the oil nation.

For the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, the actions of the Lima Group have caused an isolation of the Government of Venezuela and its representatives at the international level, which has not been of any use, which is why the president made the decision to withdraw his country of the conglomerate of 14 American countries.

“The best way to help Venezuelans is by facilitating an inclusive dialogue that does not favor any particular sector, but does favor elections that are accepted by the majority with international control,” he says. a statement from the Argentine Foreign Ministry, published this Wednesday, March 24.

“The sanctions and blockades imposed on Venezuela and its authorities, as well as the destabilization attempts that occurred in 2020, have only aggravated the situation of its population and, in particular, that of its most vulnerable sectors,” says the Foreign Ministry.

As a result of the economic, political and social crisis in Venezuela, which worsened in 2019 after the opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president with the support of some articles of the Venezuelan Constitution, the Group of Lima in order to help the country find a “democratic way out.”

The conglomerate was made up of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Guyana and Saint Lucia. Barbados, the United States, Grenada, and Jamaica also endorse the group.

Our fight is for the institutional framework to return and that basic rights such as work are not politicized. To all the workers of the AN who today suffer a new abuse from the dictatorship, all our support and commitment to achieve justice and labor demands. https://t.co/bAd8ZrbIlz – Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) March 23, 2021

The Government of Alberto Fernández criticizes “the participation of a sector of the Venezuelan opposition as one more member of the Lima Group”, in relation to the recognition that the Group made to the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, who is part of the conglomerate. This has led to the adoption of positions that Fernández “has not been able to and cannot accompany.”

According to the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “the sanctions” imposed on Venezuela “have affected the enjoyment of human rights of the Venezuelan population, according to what is stated in the report of the Special Rapporteur on the negative repercussions of the coercive measures. unilateral in the enjoyment of human rights ”.

But the complaints that have been made at the international level about the situation in Venezuela do not stop. On several occasions, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, has documented cases of repression of peaceful protests, low salaries, deficiencies in public services, gasoline shortages, increased cases of torture, enforced disappearances, harassment, intimidation of journalists and members of the opposition, etc.

In fact, the Venezuelan opposition – which considers the last presidential elections that gave victory to Nicolás Maduro again illegitimate – says that the country is going through a “complex humanitarian emergency” to the point of asking the international community for help.

Despite its withdrawal from the Lima Group, Argentina continues to participate in the International Contact Group (GIC), made up of Latin American and European countries. At the meeting on February 2, the Argentine Foreign Minister, Felipe Solá, reiterated that “the solution for Venezuela belongs to the Venezuelans.”

With EFE and local media