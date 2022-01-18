This edition also revolves around three big questions: – Is The Voice over and over? – How was the last week of the De Mol family? – And: where is John de Mol senior?

The performance of Johnny de Mol in HLF8 is discussed and the panel differs on whether you should find Linda de Mol ‘pathetic’ or not. Of course, the statements of former participant Nienke Wijnhoven are also extensively considered Beau, who said he was groped by Jeroen Rietbergen.

Listen to the weekly AD Media Podcast, in which TV columnist Angela de Jong and reporters Dennis Jansen and Mark den Blanken discuss all main, peripheral and side issues in the field of media. The presentation is in the hands of Manuel Venderbos.