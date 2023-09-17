“At age twenty I suffered from anxiety, depression and had constant panic attacks.” Supermodel Gisele Bündchen he confessed last week at a public meeting of the vitamin supplement firm Gaia Herbs, the brand of which it is the image. When asked about her lifestyle, the Brazilian confessed that in her youth, when she was at the peak of her career, her habits took a toll on her: “when you are young you think that nothing can affect you, but in the end your body will.” makes it known,” he explained.

He visited several specialists and, in addition to going to therapy, discovered meditation. “I have been practicing it for 20 years, getting up at five in the morning. “I have realized that my body is my temple.” Two years ago she gave up alcohol and coffee to avoid suffering from anxious episodes: «Instead of getting up, smoking two cigarettes and making a cappuccino, I go to run and meditate when I arrive. Stopping drinking has been like being reborn. It has been difficult for me, because we are creatures of habit, but my life has completely changed,” explains the model.

Gisele is not the only celebrity who has recently confessed to giving up alcohol. A year ago, model Chrissy Teigen celebrated her first year sober on Instagram. She confessed that she considered herself “a functional alcoholic” and that drinking had become “an embarrassing routine.” This summer, the actor T0m Holland confessed in a podcast that he had been scared when he became aware of his dependence on alcohol: “after a somewhat hectic Christmas, I decided to stay sober during the month of January. “That’s when I scared myself, because all I thought about was drinking.” “I either turned the page or sank,” Miley Cyrus confessed a year ago regarding her drinking problems. “I can’t say I’ve been sober all this time, because confinement took its toll on me,” she explained. The artist decided to permanently quit alcohol to avoid falling into depression again: “you don’t have to get angry with yourself for having drunk, just ask yourself what happened and why.”