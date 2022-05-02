He made stars all over the world dance and entertain. Régine died in Paris at the age of 92. Many emotional memories appeared on the web

Everyone knew her as the great star of the French ‘chanson’, the singer Régine she died forever at the age of 92.

The unfortunate news was spread by her niece Daphné Rotcajg. Below, the words of a dear family friend spread on social networks and which in a short time have reached every part of the world:

The queen of the night has left us. The restaurant closes after a long and great career. She goes away with her disco ball… Régine had made stars from all over the world dance for more than 30 years in her nightclubs.

Among his best known hits, everyone remembers the song Led P’tits Papiers in 1965. In Italy it had depopulated also thanks to the French version of “Light blue“. She died in Paris at the age of 92.

Régine was born on December 26, 1929 in Belgium to a Polish-Jewish family. She at the age of 2 she is emigrated to Paris, due to the Second World War. She went into hiding with her family in several cities in France.

Around the 1950s, the singer began work in night clubs and in 1956 he opened his first Chez Régine. The place was frequented by important personalities and that was the first stone of his great empire of the night. In the 1980s he had already opened more than 18 clubs around the world, located in the largest and most important cities.

She also became famous as singer and today among his greatest hits we remember Les P’tits Papiers written and composed by Serge Gainsbourg and Azzurro by Adriano Celentano, in French version.

Régine got married twice and had a son, which sadly he is died at 58.

The news of the departure of the pioneer of discos it spread quickly on social networks and reached every part of the world. Many people greeted her and remembered her by posting a photo of her and accompanying her with a farewell post.