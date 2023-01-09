The Italian radio world is in mourning for the passing of Robert Gentile. The famous and beloved Speaker of Radio Subasio in fact, he passed away at the age of 55 years old.

Many messages of condolence also from the listeners of the radio station, who had not heard his voice for some time. In fact, due to a disease that had struck him, he had distanced himself from his work which was also his greatest passion.

On Saturday 7 January 2023 the voice of Radio Subasio completely shut down. It was the same who gave the news radio broadcasterthrough their social channels.

Roberto Gentile, he is no longer with us. He will be greatly missed by the listeners and all of us at Radio Subasio because as he always said ‘we are a family’. And it’s really true. Even up there, he will echo his motto ‘let’s go and win’ which is also ours, so that we will never forget him.

The speaker was much loved and well known, even if he hadn’t worked for some time. The listeners of the famous Umbrian radio wondered when he would return to the microphone. And they hoped that 2023 could bring good news. Unfortunately, however, the news of his passing has arrived.

Many i condolence messages arrived on the social channels of Radio Subasio, demonstrating how much the radio speaker was loved by everyone. Many colleagues have also left their memory under the posts.

Farewell to Roberto Gentile, historic speaker of the Umbrian radio station

Many have remembered his sweet and gentle voice, which accompanied happy hours during radio broadcasts. She gave everyone a lot of joy, even early in the morning, as some listeners tell.

Others, on the other hand, remember the silence of recent times and that hope of being able to hear it again, which however has vanished. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 10 January at 3 pm at the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli in Assisi.