Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority continues to lead the digital transformation efforts in Abu Dhabi, translating the wise directives and visions of the wise leadership. With the aim of consolidating the emirate’s position as a center for innovation and digital transformation, and strengthening its leadership as an emirate that enjoys advanced digital infrastructure and qualified human cadres, the Authority continues to explore the future of government work, in accordance with the latest international trends and standards, and continues to cooperate with various government agencies in Abu Dhabi to implement a strategy Digital government, in line with these trends and standards, and launching specific initiatives and programs that support the axes of the Abu Dhabi Digital Agenda, which include government services, government solutions, data and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and empowerment of the digital system.

The participation of the Abu Dhabi government in the “GITEX Global Technology Exhibition 2022” was the culmination of the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority during this year, as the “Authority” succeeded in coordinating between the various government agencies in the emirate to organize the largest participation of the Abu Dhabi government in the history of this upcoming global event, as 35 agencies participated government under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, which witnessed the presentation of more than 100 innovative digital projects and initiatives within the axes of the digital agenda of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the launch of 23 new projects and initiatives in digital transformation projects, in addition to the signing of 52 agreements and memorandums of understanding, and the number of visitors to the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion reached more than 40 thousand visitors.

universal model

The Authority intensified its efforts during the year 2022 to support, enable and provide a dedicated, proactive, integrated and secure digital government, which was embodied in the achievements made by the digital government, within the various axes of the digital agenda, the most prominent of which was the complete digital transformation of government services in Abu Dhabi by 100%, as it Customers can easily access more than 700 digital government services provided by more than 30 government agencies to complete their government transactions from anywhere in the world and at any time.

This unprecedented achievement at the level of the region and the world came as a translation of the wise leadership’s vision and its diligent follow-up. His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited “Tamm” and praised the efforts of the work teams from various parties. government, and their fruitful and constructive cooperation to achieve the full digital transformation of government services in the emirate.

The United Nations’ selection of the “Tamm” system as a model for best practices in the field of providing digital government services was a global testament to this exceptional achievement. with government services.

Updated version

The year 2022 witnessed the launch of the updated version of the smart “Tamm” application, after a comprehensive renovation process during which a completely new design of the user interface was introduced, in addition to raising the efficiency of the application, and providing the feature to review services, according to the categories or government agencies that provide them, which contributed significantly Significant in enhancing the experience of customers, enabling them to access government services, and completing transactions faster and more smoothly.

Earlier in 2022, the TRA had launched the second edition of the “Digital Vulnerabilities Hunter” challenge, as part of its keenness to involve community members in the continuous development process of the smart “Tamm” application, as the challenge allows users to immediately report any digital vulnerabilities. You may encounter them while using the application.

development tools

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority also revealed the latest updates on the “Tamm OS 2.0 Platform Development Tools” project, which aims to enable government agencies in Abu Dhabi to develop their services in a unified and smooth manner that is compatible with the standards of the Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System “Tamm”, in a manner that ensures the promotion of Customer experience and achieving their aspirations. And in support of the efforts of the Abu Dhabi government to move towards a digital, non-cash economy, the “Authority” cooperated with the First Abu Dhabi Bank to provide new solutions and options for paying payments digitally within the “Abu Dhabi Payment” platform, where 4 prepaid cards were recently revealed, to enable individual and institutional customers to pay Government service fees, utility bills and petty cash easily and securely, in addition to transferring cash, checks and bank transfers for digital payment card users.

New trips

The “Tamm” system witnessed the addition of new trips and services to enhance the customer experience, including the “Driving a Vehicle” trip, which was launched in cooperation with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police to enable customers to know everything related to driving vehicles in Abu Dhabi and perform their services digitally, and the “Tamkeen” trip. People of Determination”, which came in cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination to enable this group of society to participate in community activities, discover advisory services and request support, apply for and apply for jobs, in addition to benefiting from the services of education centers for people of determination.

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, launched the Family Stability Support System “Congratulations for what you have planned”, within the “Tamm” system. », which includes a set of digital services for people of determination who are about to get married, to facilitate them and facilitate their marriage affairs, as these services enable them to submit applications for a marriage grant, and to apply for the housing program digitally for citizens of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in a manner commensurate with their needs.

The “Tamm” system cooperated with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to issue birth certificates digitally in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, whereby health facilities can now issue a notification of birth through the “Tamm” platform, after which the newborn’s guardian is notified of the registration and entry steps, adding the required documents digitally, and paying the fees. and obtain a digital copy of the birth certificate. The system also cooperated with the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs in order to automate customs certificates, in order to ensure facilitation of trade movement, as it became possible to register vehicles and means of transport quickly and effectively without the need to visit customs centers, which contributes to saving time and expenses.

During the year 2022, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and the Abu Dhabi Government Academy celebrated the graduation of the first batch of members of the Abu Dhabi Digital Program, which was launched to enhance the skills of Abu Dhabi government employees in the digital field, and provide them with the necessary tools that allow them to keep pace with the requirements of the future and support the digital transformation process in government agencies at the emirate level. .

The future of government work

As part of the Abu Dhabi government’s endeavor to bring about a data-based transformation, facilitate access to it and increase its impact, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority launched the “Abu Dhabi Data” program, which aims to build the capabilities of government agencies in the field of data management, activate and build data foundations across government sectors, and disseminate regulatory tools. For data, developing dashboards for each sector to be used at the highest levels of government, in addition to improving the maturity of data management across government agencies in Abu Dhabi.

The Authority also launched the “Data Academy” project in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Government Academy, which aims to develop the skills of government sector employees in the field of data, contribute to capacity building, and enhance the efficiency of government work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by providing specialized training programs and courses in the field of data. Data management, in cooperation with a group of professionals and specialized academic institutions.

Cyber ​​security

In 2022, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority launched the “Cyber ​​Eye” project in partnership with the Emirates Telecommunications Group and Trend Micro. The initiative aims to enhance the cyber capabilities of the Abu Dhabi government and ensure the security of its digital assets, by developing an advanced digital platform equipped with technologies and systems that are the first Its type is to detect cyber threats if they occur, and to take effective proactive steps to reduce risks and provide protection for state institutions and private sector companies.

The authority launched an awareness campaign under the slogan “Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility”, in cooperation with the Government Support Department and the Cybersecurity Council, in order to raise awareness levels among public sector employees and members of society about cyber threats and risks to reduce them, as part of its endeavor to strengthen the position of The Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the field of cybersecurity and the protection of digital infrastructure in the emirate.

For the first time, the Abu Dhabi government pavilion at GITEX International Technology Exhibition hosted the “Capture the Flag” competition, which is considered one of the most famous competitions specialized in the field of cybersecurity in the world. The competition aimed to enhance the skills of hackers who work on Hacking websites, applications, and computer networks to test their levels of security, and to anticipate hacking attacks that companies and government agencies may be exposed to.

the top

The World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2022 celebrated the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, after the “Abu Dhabi Open Data Platform” project won the summit prize hosted by the International Telecommunication Union in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and the Abu Dhabi Government Academy honored a new batch of Abu Dhabi government employees who are affiliated with the “Certified Specialist in Data Management” program for government agencies, which aims to refine national skills and competencies in the field of data management and documentation according to international standards. Practitioners in this program account for 8% of the total number of those holding this certificate worldwide, which is a unique achievement that would enhance the emirate’s position in the field of building a data-based work system.

The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority inaugurated the “Future Innovation” center of the “Oracle” company, which will serve as a platform that brings together government agencies, the company’s customers and partners, to benefit from emerging technologies in driving digital innovation, and to enhance efforts aimed at building a knowledge-based digital economy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Global partnerships

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority has signed framework agreements with a number of major international technology companies in the field of software licensing and data solutions in all its specialties. These agreements have been signed with Elasticsearch, Talend, SAP, Alteryx, and Informatica. The Authority also signed agreements and memorandums of understanding with Cisco, Sprinkler, Cybergate, Huawei and Oracle to enable government agencies to benefit from the products and services provided by these companies, and to implement innovative digital solutions. This contributes to enhancing the digital transformation process in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.