On October 2, 2018, a “death squad” dismembered Saudi journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi in his country’s consulate in Istanbul..

The crime dominated the news and even promised to condemn Saudi Arabia to international ostracism. Five years later, the case has been forgotten in favor of the influence that the Arab monarchy exerts on the world economy.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain the documentation needed to marry his fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, but he never made it out of the building.

The microphones installed by Turkish Intelligence in the building revealed that the 59-year-old dissident, He was drugged, tortured and later dismembered with a chainsaw that roared to the rhythm of speakers that played music to hide the roar of the carnage.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was dismembered in a consulate in his country, according to prosecutors.

The main person accused was the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohamed bin Salmán, and even the American CIA determined that he himself approved the murder given his omnipotence over all the kingdom’s security apparatus.

However, the young prince has denied his involvement from the beginning.

“It was a mistake, it was painful and we are doing the best we can to reform the system, to follow the rules and ensure that everyone is safe,” Bin Salman said in an interview with the US network FOX broadcast in late September. .

It was a mistake, it was painful and we are doing the best we can to reform the system

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country faces a serious economic crisis, avoided turning the crime into a total break with Saudi Arabia, and only said that “the order to kill Khashoggi came from the highest levels of the Saudi government.”

Only one advisor to the president said in public the phrase that could be expected from a leader like Erdogan, known for his vehement speeches: that Mohamed bin Salmán “has blood on his hands.”

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohamed bin Salman. Photo: Bandar Algaloud / EFE

In any case, Erdogan continued to proclaim that under no circumstances would he allow the crime to be covered up and in March 2020, The Turkish Prosecutor’s Office opened a trial against 20 Saudi citizens. He would later add six more defendants.

However, in March 2022 the Public Ministry renounced further investigation.

For Turkey, the case was closed with Erdogan’s visits to Saudi Arabia and from Bin Salmán to Ankara, something that completely made the Khashoggi affair disappear from public discourse in Turkey.

In Riyadh, it was closed in September 2020 with final sentences against eight accused of the murder. Five people were sentenced to death, but the sentence was commuted at the request of the victim’s family.

The UN High Commissioner for Extrajudicial Executions, Agnes Callamard, described the trial as a “farce” and a “parody of justice”, with a verdict that had no legitimacy as it was issued after a process that “was neither fair nor transparent.” .

A few days ago, in addition, the organization Amnesty International (AI) called for an international, independent and impartial investigation into the “state-authorized” murder of the journalist.



Hatice Cengiz, girlfriend of the Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, at the presentation of the book she wrote about her fiancé who was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

The objective of this investigation, AI said, is “to identify all those involved in the crime, regardless of their rank or status, and to ensure that those suspected of responsibility are brought to justice in fair trials,” the NGO detailed.

The Secretary General of AI stressed that “the forced disappearance, torture and extrajudicial execution of Khashoggi are crimes under international law that must be urgently investigated,” and noted that they can be prosecuted by any State through universal jurisdiction.

The sanctions for the Khashoggi crime

The crime led countries like the United States and Germany to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Joe Biden, in his 2020 election campaign, said that the Arab kingdom would be treated as a “pariah” state.

In two years those limitations became history. Germany authorized the purchase of ammunition for 35 million dollars and the US the purchase of Patriot missiles for more than 3 billion.

In 2022, furthermore, Bin Salman was named prime minister of the kingdom, in a move to grant him diplomatic immunity from the world and, above all, in the United States, where he cannot be tried.

“Jamal died again today,” said Khashoggi’s fiancée, who accused Biden of “saving the murderer” of her future husband: “We thought that perhaps there would be a light of justice from the US. But, again, money comes first,” he said.

Protests demand justice for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Although the criticism has not ceased, the international community has opted for caution and consent.

Saudi Arabia has positioned itself as one of the great powers in the world, acting as a mediator in the invasion of Ukraine and in conflicts in the Middle East, including that of Yemen, a war that Riyadh intensified after its intervention in 2015.

The war in Ukraine has also highlighted Saudi influence in the energy sector and the world’s dependence on OPEC’s largest producer.

Meanwhile, the country invests millions of dollars in boosting its entertainment sector and has signed big world soccer stars in what has been denounced as “sportwashing”, a practice that Bin Salmán himself acknowledged that they will continue doing because it is a bet that will allow your country’s GDP to grow “by 1%.”

