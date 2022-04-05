american actor Will Smith has stated that he is responsible for his actions at the 2022 Oscar Awards., and will accept all the consequences. In recent days it was announced that some projects he has were “paused” and now, apparently, Netflix and Apple withdraw their offer to carry out their biographical film.

According to The Sun, by canceling will smith biopicNetflix and Apple would use the budget allocated for this project, to invest it in developing new original proposals, with new actors of African descent.

According to the British newspaper, sources close to the production assured that “working with Will has become somewhat risky, now they plan to develop new ideas with other familiar stars such as Mike Epps and Michael B. Jordan.”

The alleged cancellation of his biopic comes after Netflix to put production on ‘Fast and Loose’ on ‘pause’, with Will Smith as its leading man. “But shortly after Smith’s attack on Chris Rock on the Oscars stage, Netflix quietly moved the project to the back burner,” The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Likewise, this American cinematographic magazine published that Sony Pictures Entertainment, He also paused a project he has with the protagonist of “The Prince of Rap”; it’s about the movie “Bad Boys 4”.

The fourth installment of this blockbuster franchise, had been in active development and before what happened at the Oscars, the 53-year-old actor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, had received 40 pages of the script, “now there will be a pause work as things develop.

In late March, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States. In one part of the ceremony, when the comedian Chris Rock was going to present the award for best documentary, made a joke about alopecia suffered by actress Jada Pinkett Smithsomething that was not to his liking.

Given this, her husband Will Smith came on stage and slapped him. All those attending the gala and the viewers were stunned.

One day later, Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock through a statement that he published on his social networks and later, resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards were shocking, heartbreaking and inexcusable, I will accept whatever other consequences the Board deems appropriate. The list of people I have harmed is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear and beloved friends, the attendees and the spectators from all over the world from their homes”.

David Rubin, president of the Academy, reported that Will Smith’s resignation was received and accepted immediately. “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceeding against Mr. Smith for violating the Academy’s codes of conduct ahead of the April 18 board meeting.”