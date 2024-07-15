Small-sized housing in Russia has increased in price by 14.6%

Over the year, small-sized housing in Russia has become 14.6 percent more expensive. It has become more difficult to buy a small apartment, reports TASS with reference to data from the federal portal “World of Apartments”.

Small one-room apartments and studio apartments up to 32 square meters in new buildings have risen in price to an average of 146.1 thousand rubles per square meter. Price growth was recorded in 65 of the 70 cities that took part in the study.

The price of such housing increased the most in Grozny — by 51.9 percent compared to July 2023. Volzhsky came in second (plus 42.9 percent), and Astrakhan came in third (plus 38.6 percent). Omsk (plus 38.1 percent) and Orenburg (plus 34.9 percent) rounded out the top five in terms of price growth. Small apartments increased in price the least in Murmansk, Belgorod, and Novokuznetsk.

In Moscow, small housing has become more expensive by 9.2 percent, and in the Moscow region – by 3.7 percent. In St. Petersburg, prices have increased by 12.4 percent.

