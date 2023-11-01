RBC: mortgage rates in large banks exceeded 16% per annum

In some Russian banks, mortgage rates exceeded 16 percent per annum. On this paid RBC’s attention.

Thus, from November 1, VTB increased rates on main mortgage programs by 2.4 percentage points. The minimum mortgage rate is currently 16.4-16.5 percent.

Base mortgage rates for new buildings and apartments on the secondary market at Alfa Bank from November 1 are 16.69 percent per annum. The indicator increased by 1.2 percentage points. Otkritie Bank raised its base rate to 16.99 percent on November 1. Thus, the cost of loans increased by 2.4 percentage points.

Uralsib also raised rates on the main market mortgage programs to 16.99 and 17.49 percent, by one percentage point, depending on the loan amount. Sovcombank is going to raise rates on non-preferential mortgage programs by 1 percentage point from November 5. Currently, mortgage costs start at 15.4 percent per annum.

Moscow Credit Bank (MCB) is going to raise rates from November 8th. Currently, the minimum market mortgage rates for new buildings in the ICB are 14.4 percent per annum, and for finished housing – 14.3 percent.

On October 27, the Central Bank sharply raised the key rate by two percentage points at once – to 15 percent per annum. Thus, over the past four months the rate has doubled. The head of the regulator, Elvira Nabiullina, stated that the regulator may further tighten monetary policy if it does not see sufficient effect from the steps already taken.

The Central Bank also raised its forecast for the growth of mortgage lending in 2023 (from 17-21 percent to 24-27 percent). Mortgage growth is expected to be 7-12 percent in 2024, and 10-15 percent in 2025 and 2026.