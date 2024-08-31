The Central Bank has increased the premiums to risk coefficients for unsecured consumer loans

The Russian Central Bank (CB) from September 1 raised surcharges to risk coefficients for unsecured consumer loans. As the regulator itself explained, such a measure is aimed at limiting the growth of the debt burden of citizens and accumulating a macroprudential reserve of banks’ capital.

The regulator recorded that the growth of debt on such loans has accelerated. In particular, in May, the debt increased by 2 percent, in April and March – by 1.8 percent. The annual growth rate of debt was 18.1 percent, which significantly outpaces the dynamics of household income (14.2 percent in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023) and contributes to the growth of the debt burden of citizens.

It was previously reported that over the year, Russians have become much more likely to default on issued cash loans. This refers to a noticeable increase in the share of loans issued in January and April with a delay of more than 30 days in the third month from the date of issue. Over the year, their share has more than doubled – from about 0.5 to 1.2 percent.