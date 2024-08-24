TASS: Ukrainian troops are fleeing from positions in the eastern part of Karlovka

Ukrainian troops are fleeing their positions in the eastern part of the town of Karlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), reports TASS citing a source in the security forces.

As it became known, the Ukrainian side is having difficulty withstanding the onslaught in the Red Army direction, so they are retreating from some of their positions. Due to the situation in this area, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost some of the logistics routes needed to transfer reserves and send reinforcements, the agency’s interlocutor concluded.

Earlier, the Ukrainian side reported on the advance of the Russian army in the direction of an important section of the Pokrovsk-Karlivka highway. Units of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are forced to retreat from their positions, noted the representative of the brigade, Sergei Tsekhotsky. According to him, there is no point in staying there now, since the Russian Armed Forces “are moving like a bulldozer that destroys everything.”