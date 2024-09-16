RIA Novosti: Ukraine Invites Syrian Militants in Exchange for Drone Supply

Ukraine has invited Syrian militants to serve in the military in exchange for supplying drones to the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham – new name, banned in Russia). This was reported by a source in the Syrian opposition RIA Novosti.

“Hayat Tahrir al-Sham previously received drones from the Ukrainian side in exchange for the transfer of experienced militants and leaders from the group,” the agency’s source said.