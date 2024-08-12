Yashina: The Ukrainian Armed Forces did not attempt repeated attacks on Zaporizhzhya NPP

Following the strike on the cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) did not make any further attempts to attack the facility. This was reported by the station’s communications director Evgeniya Yashina, reports TASS.

“There were no attacks last night,” she said.

Yashina also stated that after the Ukrainian army drone strike, the Zaporizhzhya NPP cooling tower burned from the inside. According to her, the timeframe and possibility of restoring the facility will be clear after the damage is assessed.

On the evening of August 11, the Governor of Zaporizhia Oblast Yevgeny Balitsky reported a fire at the Zaporizhzhya NPP cooling system facility as a result of shelling of Energodar by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He noted that the radiation background around the nuclear power plant and Energodar remained normal.