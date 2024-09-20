TASS: Ukrainian Armed Forces group in Ugledar found itself in operational encirclement

A group of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) located in Ugledar has effectively found itself in an operational encirclement. This is reported by TASS citing sources in the security forces.

It is noted that most of the positions around the city, including the most important heights, are under the control of the Russian Army, supply routes have been cut off, and the city is completely under fire.

“The enemy group located in Ugledar is now, in fact, in an operational encirclement,” the agency’s source said.

The operational encirclement of Ugledar was predicted by the adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Igor Kimakovsky. After that, defending the settlement, according to him, will be pointless, because there is a steppe behind it.