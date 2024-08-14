The scammers who defrauded Larisa Dolina of 200 million rubles called from Ukraine

The telephone scammers who deceived the singer Larisa Dolina from April to July are in Ukraine, reports TASS with reference to law enforcement agencies.

The scammers posed as law enforcement officers and misled Dolina from April to July 25. They tried to force her to transfer her savings to supposedly safe accounts. At the same time, the scammers wanted the singer to give her savings and the money she received from the sale to a courier.

“It is also known that the scammers called from the territory of Ukraine,” the TASS source emphasized.

Dolina sold real estate in Moscow’s Kseninsky Lane for 112 million rubles, after which she handed the money over to scammers. Unknown people who introduced themselves as the new owners tried to get into the apartment.

Dolina later admitted that she had been scammed and called the actions of the attackers “very sophisticated and planned.”