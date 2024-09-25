Spiegel: Preparations to blow up Nord Stream began before 2022
The Ukrainian military began preparing to blow up the Nord Streams even before the start of the special military operation (SVO). This writes Spiegel.
According to the publication, the preparation of the explosion by the Ukrainian special services began several years before the start of the special military operation (SVO). After the start of the confrontation with Russia, the military began active actions.
