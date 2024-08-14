Mash: The condition of actress Elena Kondulainen, who suffered a stroke, has worsened

The condition of the Honored Artist of Russia and sex symbol of Soviet cinema Elena Kondulainen has worsened again. This is reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

It is noted that after the operation under general anesthesia, the actress developed speech disorders and tinnitus. At the moment, Kondulainen is under the supervision of doctors.

According to the channel, in March the star of Soviet films fell down the stairs in Egypt and broke her tibia.

In 2020, Kondulainen was hospitalized with a stroke. She felt ill in a restaurant and was taken to intensive care. On October 6, 2023, the media reported that the artist had gone missing. She was later found on vacation in Tunisia. At the time, she clarified that she had limited her social circle because recovery from a stroke was not easy.