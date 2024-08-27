TASS: Several cases under investigation in connection with multi-billion dollar thefts at Rusnano

Several criminal cases are being investigated in connection with multi-billion dollar thefts at the state corporation Rusnano. This has become known TASS from law enforcement agencies.

It is specified that the company is recognized as the injured party. In just one case against Rosnano, damages amounting to more than two billion rubles were caused.

On Tuesday, August 27, a Moscow court arrested in absentia for two months two former top managers of the state corporation Rusnano, Oleg Kiselev and Irina Rapoport, who are outside of Russia. They are charged with embezzlement on an especially large scale.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein reported that investigators had charged associates of Rusnano CEO Anatoly Chubais with embezzling 1.676 billion rubles. According to investigators, they stole money from the state corporation between 2012 and 2015 by transferring it to a Cypriot fund.