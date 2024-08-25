Baza: Russian officials ordered to delete official correspondence in Telegram

Russian officials have been ordered to delete official correspondence in the messenger amid the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France. This reports Baza with reference to sources.

Some of the officials interviewed by the publication said that they had not received such instructions. However, they are expecting instructions from their superiors on the coming Monday or Tuesday.

Earlier, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan advised those who used the Telegram messenger for sensitive correspondence to delete them right now. Simonyan believes that Durov was detained in France so that he would give up the keys to the chats in the messenger. The entrepreneur will give them up, the RT editor-in-chief is sure.

Durov was detained at a Paris airport on the evening of August 24 on charges of complicity in illegal actions carried out through his messenger. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev suggested that Durov is unpredictable and dangerous for Western countries because he is Russian.