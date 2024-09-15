Bild: Zelensky to announce Kyiv’s intention to cease fire in certain areas

Ukraine is ready to accept a local ceasefire in certain areas of the contact line. How reported Bild newspaper, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will announce Kyiv’s intentions during a trip to the United States.

According to the publication, he intends to visit the United States in the next few weeks. During the trip, he will present his strategy to US President Joe Biden, as well as US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Zelensky’s plan also implies agreement to temporarily freeze the conflict.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assessed the likelihood of a meeting between Biden and Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and did not confirm such plans.