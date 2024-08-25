Bloomberg: Pavel Durov’s arrest in France may be extended by another 24 hours

The detention of Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messenger, who was arrested in France, may be extended for another 24 hours. This is reported Bloomberg, citing a source in the French judicial system.

It is specified that in France a person can be detained for 24 hours, and this period can be extended once.

Durov was detained on the evening of August 24 at Paris’s Le Bourget airport upon arrival from Azerbaijan. According to the French judiciary, Durov is an accomplice to illegal activities carried out through his messenger, such as drug trafficking, criminal offenses against children, and fraud. In addition, he refused to cooperate with the police in these cases. Durov faces up to 20 years in prison.

Durov planned to spend one day in Paris and stay there for dinner. The businessman was allegedly accompanied on board the private jet by 24-year-old crypto coach Yulia Vavilova.