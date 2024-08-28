RIA Novosti: The motorcade where Durov could have been left the court building in Paris

A French police motorcade, which is believed to be carrying Telegram founder Pavel Durov, has left a courthouse in Paris, writes RIA Novosti citing a source from the scene.

As journalists noted, the businessman spent several hours in the courthouse. The Paris prosecutor’s office announced the possibility of his release on bail.

The prosecutor’s office announced the prison term facing Durov on one of the six charges. The entrepreneur faces up to ten years in prison for administering an online platform for making illegal transactions.

Earlier, Durov was placed under judicial supervision and was also prohibited from leaving France.