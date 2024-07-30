Reuters: Russia, Western countries preparing major prisoner swap

Russia and Western countries are preparing a major prisoner exchange, the agency writes Reuters citing human rights activists.

Indirect evidence can be the fact that those convicted in high-profile cases were taken out of Russian pretrial detention centers and colonies. Among them is human rights activist Oleg Orlov (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), artist Alexandra Skochilenko, as well as former heads of the Ufa and Tomsk “Navalny Headquarters” (The organization was recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation, liquidated and banned; its founder Alexei Navalny was included in the list of terrorists and extremists) Liliya Chanysheva and Ksenia Fadeeva (Both are included in the list of terrorists and extremists by Rosfinmonitoring), former municipal deputy Ilya Yashin (recognized as a foreign agent by the Russian Ministry of Justice).

As lawyer Ivan Pavlov suggested (recognized as a foreign agent by the Russian Ministry of Justice), prisoners are being gathered in the capital’s Lefortovo pretrial detention center to prepare for the exchange. In addition, Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, German and Russian citizens Kevin Leake, Americans Paul Whelan and Mark Vogel, as well as German citizen Rick Krieger, who was sentenced to death and pardoned by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, may be used for the exchange.

Among those whom Russia may receive in return, the agency lists Vadim Krasikov, who is serving a life sentence in Germany, Vladimir Dunaev and Roman Seleznev, who are in American prisons on charges of cybercrime.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the information about the upcoming prisoner exchange.