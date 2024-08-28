Combat Zolotoy: The Ukrainian Armed Forces lack people near Seversk in the DPR

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are short of personnel near Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) after the withdrawal of strike forces from this direction. This was reported by the battalion commander of the 123rd Guards Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade as part of the Southern Group of Forces with the call sign Zolotoy, his words are reported by TASS.

“They are in trouble in terms of personnel, it is noticeable. Also, when they captured enemy radio stations, [их] the senior commander reports on the situation, the prisoners also report [о нехватке личного состава]Opposite us is the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade. [ВСУ]it suffers significant losses. They are assigned battalions that are not suitable for either assault or defense,” he said.

According to the Russian military, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters were redeployed to attack the border territories of Russia, while the forces for containment remained in the DPR. The battalion commander also noted that the advance of the Russian army is only impeded by FPV drones.

He added that the Russian armed forces are breaking through the defense of Ukrainian soldiers. At the same time, according to him, due to the threat of drones, the attack aircraft have to work in small groups, carefully and without unnecessary haste. “People are moving around the enemy’s positions. Before that, we work with artillery, also FPV drones, we drop all sorts of things – grenades, incendiary mixtures. First, we need to wipe out the enemy, and then freely [заходить]”, Zolotoy said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the situation in Donbass difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, the Ukrainian army must “stabilize the situation” in this direction.