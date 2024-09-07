Arrested head of the Ministry of Economic Development department Khranovsky owns a fleet of luxury cars
The director of the Department of Social and Economic Development of the North Caucasus Federal District (NCFD) of the Ministry of Economic Development (MED) of Russia, Igor Khranovsky, who was arrested for corruption, owns an estate in Odintsovo near Moscow and a fleet of luxury cars. This was reported by “Kommersant”.
