Teenager who attacked school in Chelyabinsk may have been recruited by terrorists

The teenager who attacked his classmates and teachers at a Chelyabinsk school may have been recruited by terrorists, reports Telegram– Ural Mash channel.

According to the channel, unknown individuals contacted a 13-year-old student and asked him to commit a terrorist attack at school. The boy’s father asked his son not to communicate with them, but he did not keep his word.

As Ural Mash learned, the hammer and knife with which the teenager attacked the school were taken from home. The fake gun was given to him as a gift. It is not specified who exactly gave it to him.

In total, four people are known to have suffered from the student’s actions. Two of them are boys who had previously bullied him.