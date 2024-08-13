War correspondent Sladkov: Dyumin appointed to command Russian Armed Forces in Kursk region

Former Tula Region Governor Alexey Dyumin, who became an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been appointed to command the Northern Direction of the Special Military Operation (SVO), which also includes the Kursk Region, where fighting is underway. This was reported by VGTRK military correspondent Alexander Sladkov in his Telegram-channel.

“Alexey Dyumin is the commander of the Northern Direction of the North-Eastern Military District. This is great. And I categorically welcome this,” Sladkov wrote.

He explained that Dyumin would quickly grasp the current situation and begin making important decisions, as he is a military man, respected in the army and special services. In addition, he will not allow the head of state to be deceived and, as a former governor, he will take into account in his actions the needs of not only the military, but also the civilians of the Kursk region, the military correspondent is confident.

Dyumin moved from his post as head of the Tula Region to work in the presidential administration on May 14. As reported in the Kremlin, Dyumin will be in charge of issues of the military-industrial complex and sports. On May 29, Dyumin received another position – he became secretary of the State Council.

Fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region has been going on for a week. According to the latest data, 28 settlements are under enemy control in the region. The depth of penetration of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into Russian territory is 12 kilometers, the width is 40 kilometers. The authorities have no information about the fate of almost 2,000 people in Kursk settlements that are under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Against the backdrop of the current situation, a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime was introduced in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions on August 9. President Vladimir Putin promised Kyiv a worthy response and ruled out the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine due to its actions in the border area.