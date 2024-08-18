Azerbaijani Ambassador Bulbul oglu: Russian Consulate General May Appear in Karabakh

The Russian Consulate General may appear in Karabakh. This was stated by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moscow Polad Bulbul oglu in a conversation with TASS.

The issue is currently under discussion. “We have two consulates general in Russia – in Yekaterinburg and St. Petersburg. Considering the size of Russia and the number of Azerbaijanis in your country, this is natural,” he noted. According to him, the scope for consulates to work in Azerbaijan is more limited. However, work in this direction is underway, he added.

Earlier, Bulbul oglu, on the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Baku to meet with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev, said that he was ending his diplomatic mission in Moscow after 18.5 years of work. The diplomat noted that he would like to represent his native Shusha, as well as the region’s residents, in the Azerbaijani parliament.

In November, Bulbul oglu announced that Azerbaijan would resume the work of the State Tourism Agency representative office in Russia,