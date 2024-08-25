The Guardian: Ukrainian Armed Forces plan to attack central regions of Russia for the sake of demonstration
Ukraine intends to attack central Russia with Storm Shadow missiles for the sake of demonstration. On Kyiv’s plans to obtain permission to use long-range weapons writes The Guardian.
“Ukraine wants Western permission to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles to destroy targets deep inside Russia, believing that this could force Moscow to negotiate a cessation of hostilities,” the publication writes, citing Ukrainian officials.
#plans #Ukrainian #Armed #Forces #attack #central #regions #Russia
Leave a Reply