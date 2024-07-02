Saldo: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to send groups of saboteurs to the left bank of the Dnieper

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are attempting to send small groups of saboteurs by boat across the Dnieper to the left-bank part of the Kherson region. The Ukrainian side learned about these efforts from the region’s governor, Volodymyr Saldo, reports RIA News.

“The enemy has not made any attempts to land large detachments of militants in battle recently. However, Ukrainian formations periodically continue to send small groups across the Dnieper, usually in rubber boats, at key points along the entire length of the riverbed within our region,” the governor of the Kherson region specified.

Saldo added that Russian military personnel in the region are constantly on combat alert in order to promptly identify the presence of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and eliminate the threat.

At the same time, within a 15-kilometer zone along the river, the enemy continues shelling with artillery and mortars, and attacks cities and other populated areas of the region using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“First of all, these are the Aleshkinsky and Kakhovka municipal and Novaya Kakhovka urban districts. Aleshki itself and both Kakhovkas, the urban-type settlement of Dnepryany suffer greatly. Also, Golaya Pristan and Gornostayevka periodically come under heavy shelling,” Saldo added.

Earlier, a Ukrainian Marine spoke about the loss of his best fighters on the left bank of the Dnieper. The BBC article also notes that the Kiev authorities insist on conducting military operations on the eastern side of the river, despite the growing losses of personnel and minimal benefits.