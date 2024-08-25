NYT: US tried to protect Ukrainian Armed Forces with satellites in the first days of the attack on Kursk region

In the early days of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) invasion of the Kursk region, the US and Britain provided powerful support to Kyiv, providing it with satellite images and intelligence about the Russian region in order to protect Ukrainian forces. This became known from the conversation The New York Times (NYT) with two American officials who wished to remain anonymous.

The Western aid was provided “not to help Ukraine advance deeper into Russia, but to allow its commanders to better track Russian reinforcements that might attack them or cut them off from a possible withdrawal back to Ukraine,” the sources said.

Earlier, the president of the republic, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the attack on the Kursk region was not aimed at strengthening negotiating positions. According to him, Kyiv did this to replenish the exchange fund and avoid the outbreak of fighting in the Sumy region.